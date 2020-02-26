Two taken to hospital in stabbing incident







An overnight stabbing sent two people to the hospital Tuesday night.

According to police, calls came in around midnight for reports of two stabbing victims. It happened in the 700 block of West 18th Street. A male and a female were both transported to the hospital.

The male was treated for two stab wounds to the back. He was treated and released, but was arrested after reportedly causing a disturbance inside the hospital.

The female victim suffered a superficial stab wound to her right hand. She refused treatment at the hospital.

Erie Police say they have a juvenile also in custody in connection with the stabbing, but police say they’re still investigating.