Two teenagers facing homicide charges for shooting death of Meadville man

Two teenagers are now facing homicide charges in the shooting death of a Meadville man.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Nathaniel Harris of Walnut Street who suffered multiple gunshot wounds early Saturday morning.

Meadville Police have arrested 17-year-old Quamae Sharene of Meadville who’s facing multiple charges including criminal homicide.

16-year-old Kavan Boitnott is also facing a long list of charges including criminal homicide. Boitnott is not yet in custody.

Meadville Police also continue to look for 25-year-old Timothy Bolden, charging him with robbery and criminal trespass in connection with the case.

