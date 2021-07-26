Two teenagers sent to the hospital after shooting takes place on East 24th and German Streets

The search is on for multiple suspects after two teenagers are sent to the hospital with bullet wounds.

Police responded to a call about a shooting that took place in an alley off of the 2400 block of German Street.

Calls for this shooting came in around 8:45 p.m. on Monday night. The call was for two victims who were involved in a shooting that took place on East 24th and German Streets.

The victims are described as nineteen and seventeen year old men. The 19-year-old was shot in the leg, and the 17-year-old was shot in the hand.

Police stated that they were told that the suspects fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle.

Police shut down German Street between 24th and 25th Streets while they investigated.

