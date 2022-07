Two teenagers were taken into custody after Erie Police recovered four firearms from a home on Atkins Street.

On Sunday around 1:20 p.m., Erie Police responded to a call for an individual reporting that a teenage boy had pointed a gun at the caller’s home.

Erie Police located the suspects, ages 15 and 17, in the 1300 block of Atkins Street.

Police were given consent to search the home and found three handguns along with a rifle.