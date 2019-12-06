Two-vehicle accident claims life of Crawford County man

Pennsylvania State Police in Crawford County are looking into a two-car accident that took the life of an 80-year old man.

This accident taking place on Route 18 with the vehicles coming to rest north of Angling Road in Spring Township.

Police identified the driver who died at the scene as 80-year old David Davis of Springboro. The other driver is identified as 51-year old Charles Steigerwald. He sustained minor injuries.

Police say Davis was wearing his seat belt at the time and the investigation is continuing.