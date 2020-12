A two vehicle accident damages a third parked car while also sending two people to the hospital.

According to Erie County 911, this accident happened at West 18th and Myrtle Street. Calls for this accident went out to emergency responders around 8:40 p.m. this evening.

According to witnesses at the scene, a car and a truck collided. The witnesses also said that a woman and child were transported by ambulance and that both vehicles were damaged pretty badly.