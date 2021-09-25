Two-vehicle accident in Girard Township sends two people to the hospital

Several fire crews responded to the scene of a two-car accident in Girard Township Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the corner of Route 20 and Westgate Drive shortly after 4:00 p.m.

First responders found two vehicles on their wheels. One of the cars showed signs of a rollover.

According to reports from the scene, one patient had to be extricated from the vehicle. Two people were transported to local hospitals for treatment, but there is no word yet on a cause.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists