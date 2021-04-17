Two vehicle accident on East 12th and French Streets causes one vehicle to rollover

There were a few tense moments this afternoon along East 12th and French Streets.

According to Erie Police and the 911 center, calls for a two vehicle accident came in at around 2:20 this afternoon.

This was a two vehicle collision which caused one of the vehicles to rollover. The two vehicles involve a Jeep and Suzuki.

Erie Police along with EMS were called to the scene of this accident.

At this time there are multiple unknown injuries reported from this accident.

This is a developing story as police are continuing to investigate.