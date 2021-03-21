Two vehicle accident Saturday afternoon sends one woman to the hospital with critical injuries

A two vehicle accident late Saturday afternoon sent one woman to UPMC Hamot with critical injuries.

This accident happened at around 4 p.m. at the intersection of West Ridge Road and Millfair Road in Fairview.

According to police, a young male was driving south on Millfair when he ran a stop light and hit a second car that was heading west on West Ridge Road.

When crews arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy damage and one victim trapped inside the vehicle.

The victim was extracted and taken to UPMC Hamot where she is in critical condition.

An accident reconstruction team and traffic investigators are investigating the situation.