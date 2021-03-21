Two vehicle accident sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

A two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The accident happened around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of West Ridge Road and Millfair Road in Fairview.

When crews arrived, they found two vehicles with heavy damage and one patient trapped in the vehicle. The victim was extricated and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

There’s no word at this point on what caused the accident. However, an accident reconstruction team and traffic investigators were called to the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar