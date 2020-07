It was a busy afternoon for crews as multiple vehicles catch fire near the Millcreek Mall.

Two vehicles were fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived in the 2000 block of Interchange Road, as seen as in the photo sent in to JET 24 Action News by Tom Powell.

Perry Hi-Way and Kearsarge Fire Department were dispatched to the call just after 5:00 p.m.

According to officials on scene, there were no injuries reported and police are investigating the crash.