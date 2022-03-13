A two vehicle accident on March 13. left quite a mess for West County first responders.

Calls for this accident came out just before 3 p.m. in the 7200 block of Sterrettania Road.

According to reports from the scene, an SUV and truck were heavily damaged in the accident.

Rescue crews found one person trapped in the SUV.

As a result of this accident, two people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is unclear if weather played a factor in this accident. Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating.