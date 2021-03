A pair of vehicles had a close call with a house on Buffalo Road.

According to reports from the scene, at around 8:15 p.m. this evening, two vehicles ended up on the sidewalk near the house at 2046 Buffalo Road.

The two vehicles both suffered moderate damage while also hitting the house and breaking a first floor window.

Both Erie fire and police departments responded to the scene. No word has been released on any injuries from this scene.