Two wanted Erie suspects involved in two homicides now in police custody

Two local suspects involved in two homicides are off the streets and are in custody in different states.

According to Erie Police, 39-year old Darryl Gates was apprehended in Baltimore in late November.

Gates is wanted on conspiracy to commit homicide charges after fatally shooting 33-year old Rhonda Glover. That shooting taking place on the 600 block of East 13th Street on November 17th.

24-year old Adrian Thrower has been arrested in Chicago. He is accused of shooting Patel Grogan. That shooting took place near the intersection, they believe, of 8th and Raspberry Streets on November 21st.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny says its great to have these two suspects off the streets before the end of the year.

“Chicago was able to do the follow up work and capture him pretty quickly too. Now, it’s good that they’re in jail and the communities are safe. It’ll take a little time for the extradition process to bring them back but they’ll stand trial for what they did.” said Chief Dan Spizarny, Erie Police.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists