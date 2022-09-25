Fairview Fire and Rescue were called out to the foot of Walnut Creek late Saturday afternoon for two water rescues.

The initial reports indicated that a boater shot off several distress flares to alert nearby boaters. Upon arrival, another boater had towed the distressed boat onto shore.

According to witnesses at the scene, the boat had been taking on water. Moments later, the Coast Guard was alerted about another boater in distress about 5 miles offshore at the same location.

Once on site, the coast guard found this boat also being towed by another boater to shore. No injuries were reported.