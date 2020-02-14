Two years after the Parkland, FL school shooting, Erie schools talk about school safety and active shooter drills

Today marks two years since a school massacre that took the lives of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

This tragedy brought the importance of school safety to light.

It is not uncommon to show your I.D., sign in and wait to get into a school these days. Tragedies like Parkland are the reason why.

A gunman open fired on a high school campus in Parkland, FL two years ago killing 14 students and three teachers, causing a national conversation about safety.

“It’s kind of an open campus, which is what Parkland was, so it really kind of hits home as to how we can kind of better secure that area when kids travel,” said Officer Nathan Spiker, Millcreek Township School District.

This is also leading schools to conduct more active shooter awareness drills, bringing into question if that brings more harm than good.

The president of the National Education Association made the following statement:

“Everywhere I travel, I hear from parents and educators about active shooter drills terrifying students, leaving them unable to concentrate in the classroom and unable to sleep at night. So, traumatizing students as we work to keep students safe from gun violence is not the answer. That is why if the schools are going to do drills, they need to take steps to ensure the drills do more good than harm.”

However, one school is finding the more training the better.

“The kids are more resilient than we give them credit for. If you also look at your own kid, maybe in your family, or relatives, you’ll see the more prepared they think you are, the less scared they are. We are finding that to be true at the school district as well,” said

Others say that training for an active shooter should happen everywhere, because you never know where it could occur next.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a school, if it’s a church, it could happen anywhere. There’s no place that’s safe from an active shooter, because we don’t know who it is or where. So, you need to be alert no matter where you’re at,” said Tom Wager, active shooter specialist.

McDowell High School explained that following Parkland they have adopted the Trojan response, which focuses on the different things students and staff should do if there was an active shooter situation.