Millcreek Township has done a record-breaking amount of road paving this summer, but some people aren’t happy with the results along Old Zuck Road.

Township Supervisor Kim Clear said the public works department is aware of a few places where newly paved road has eroded.

She said Lindy Paving, the contracted group, got caught in a rainstorm as they were finishing the final portion of road on Old Zuck where it meets Zimmerly road.

“That’s what happens when you have rain at the same time as you’re putting down your second coat is that your two seperate coats don’t get to stick together. Because of the rainstorm, we have some buckling up of the asphalt. It does take perfect weather conditions in order to pave roads,” Clear said.

Clear said the road will be re-milled and paved within the next two weeks before their October 15 deadline.