U-Haul announces plans to stop hiring nicotine users beginning Feb. 1

One major moving company is changing its new hiring policy in hopes of creating a healthier environment.

U-Haul announced plans to stop interviewing and hiring nicotine users, including those who use e-cigarettes and vaping products.

The nicotine-free policy is set to go into effect on February 1, 2020 in 21 states, including Pennsylvania.

Jessica Lopez, U-Haul Chief of Staff, said in a statement “Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in fostering the culture of wellness at U-Haul.”

People hired before Feb. 1st won’t be affected.