U-Haul announces plans to stop hiring nicotine users beginning Feb. 1

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

One major moving company is changing its new hiring policy in hopes of creating a healthier environment.

U-Haul announced plans to stop interviewing and hiring nicotine users, including those who use e-cigarettes and vaping products.

The nicotine-free policy is set to go into effect on February 1, 2020 in 21 states, including Pennsylvania.

Jessica Lopez, U-Haul Chief of Staff, said in a statement “Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in fostering the culture of wellness at U-Haul.”

People hired before Feb. 1st won’t be affected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar