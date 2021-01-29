U Pick 6 launches John Russell Brewing Company on upper Peach Street

Remember the U Pick 6 pub and restaurant on upper Peach Street. The owners have decided to turn it into a brewery with a whole new name.

There has been a lot of struggle with the restaurant business staying afloat due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the owners of U Pick 6, creating Josh Russell Brewing Company was the beginning of something great.

Talk beer, taste beer, and enjoy beer is everything that John Russell Brewing company is all about. But, opening a brewery in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis was not easy.

“When the pandemic hit, it halted everything, construction, everybody had to stop. Then, it was scary, I’m not going to lie.” said Russell Stachewicz, Co-Owner of John Russell Brewing Company.

This made opening the brewery this time of year even more difficult.

“We are in uncharted grounds, opening a place in the midst of the pandemic. Being in January and getting into February, which are the worst two months of the year for any bar or restaurant.” said Jason Berquist, General Manager of John Russell Brewing Company.

But through it all, the restaurant group overcame some of the delays with opening the new brewery.

“We made it, we did it, we are excited. This is fun now again. I tell people ‘You know, 2020 was survivable and now in 2021, U Pick 6 is growing again and we are ready to go.” Stachewicz said.

It’s only been a few days since John Russell Brewing Company opened. According to Stachewicz, people are coming in to get a better feel of normalcy.

“It’s good to be out, it’s good to be back to a place we are comfortable with. U Pick 6 is a fantastic facility here at John Russell and we are really glad to get back out.” said Dave Chiaramonte.

Berquist says customers seem to love the new establishment.

“This is our third day being open and they have been in here for three days supporting and they all love it.” Berquist said.

The restaurant owners are going to add a sixth establishment to the list. The new restaurant will be opening in the summer and will include a rooftop bar.