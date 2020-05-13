U Pick 6 now opening restaurants for takeout

Businesses are beginning to reopen, but in a new way.

U Pick 6 is now reopening its three restaurants to customers for takeout.

The company announced that you can now order food from a limited menu as well as order beer to go.

Seven weeks ago, the company decided to close and since have been cleaning each restaurant and even coming out with a new way to serve customers.

You can now also begin online ordering for Tap House, Public House or Harbor House.

“When people come in, we are really getting some feedback of what they’d like to see and we want to accommodate, we want to be there. The one thing about being away for seven weeks and just to be able to be back in stores and just talking to people has been really reassuring and we are all in this together.” said John Melody, Owner of U Pick 6.

Each of the locations open at noon daily for either pickup or curbside service.