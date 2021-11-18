U Pick 6 Tap House back open to serve community

A restaurant that has been downtown for more than 10 years has reopened their doors this week. The Tap House has returned to serving the community.

After being closed all summer for renovations, U Pick 6 Tap House is now open for lunch and dinner. The owners wanted to give the restaurant a more updated and modern look.

Now, customers can see more of the kitchen including the brick oven.

One owner says the response from the community in the last 24 hours has been overwhelming.

“It’s very exciting. You feel like you’re back with the community and obviously the other two are out in the county area. To be back in the community and get the traffic and the customers have been more than thankful,” said Russ Stachewicz, Co-Owner of U Pick 6 Tap House.

Another one of his restaurants, John Russell Brewing Company on Peach Street remains closed for the time being.

