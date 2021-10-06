U Pick 6 Tap House to reopen by the end of October

After months of being closed, one downtown restaurant on State Street will soon reopen their doors.

We spoke to the owner of this business about the future plans for several of his other businesses.

John Melody said that the Tap House will reopen by the end of this month and he hopes all of his restaurants will be open by Thanksgiving.

U Pick 6 Tap House has been closed for several months, but the owner of several local restaurants said that renovations are almost complete.

“There’s a lot of progress here. Our sign went up yesterday and we’re excited about that. We’ve got lights up and we’ve painted the building. We’re doing a lot of work on the interior so we’re hoping by the end of the month to be open here again,” said John Melody, Owner of U Pick 6.

Melody said that he was also dealing with staff shortages amidst opening a new restaurant on the Bayfront called Pier 6.

He said some of his former Tap House employees will return to work and some Pier 6 employees will also join the Tap House team.

“It’s well documented what the workforce and labor force is right now. We still have to get them open. We still have to operate them. It’s been closed for too long enough,” said Melody.

Melody said that renovations were necessary and he hopes the future of the Tap House will contribute to the revitalization of downtown.

“You can see what’s happening up State Street between Fourth and Fifth, and there’s a lot of new businesses going in there. So as we hear the sounds of drills and stuff like that there’s a lot of development and a lot of things going on. So we’re excited. We’ve always been excited to be part of downtown,” said Melody.

The executive director of the Erie Downtown Partnership said that Erie residents are familiar with the Tap House and the restaurant reopening will have a positive impact on the whole area.

“It brings you downtown, but it brings you to that special place. Maybe it’s with family, maybe it’s with friends or coworkers, but there’s a unique opportunity and that’s part of that downtown experience, and we’re really excited that they’re opening. I should say reopening soon,” said Buchna,

Melody said that he is accepting applications for employees at all of his restaurants including the Tap House.

