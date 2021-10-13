U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District completes repair of Buffalo North Breakwater

“It is an exciting time for Buffalo’s waterfront,” said Congressman Brian Higgins. “This federal investment will protect the water’s edge and support safe and efficient commercial and recreational boating.”

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District contractor Ryba Marine Construction Co. repairs 750 feet of the north end of the Buffalo Harbor north breakwater, Buffalo, NY, September 10, 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo North Breakwater has been repaired after one section was breached by a severe storm in Oct. 2019.

The storm caused extensive damage to the approximately 2,200-foot breakwater structure, including the 300-foot breach in the north end. Fixing its crest and slopes using a rubble mound armor stone overlay, the breach was repaired in less than two months. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Buffalo District and its contractor, Michigan-based Ryba Marine Construction Co., all helped fix the damage.

Repairs to 400 additional feet of the north end and 425 feet of the south end of the structure will be completed in 2022.

Completed repairs to the section of the Buffalo North Breakwater breached by a severe storm in October 2019 are shown in Buffalo, New York, September 30. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District and its contractor, Michigan-based Ryba Marine Construction Co. repaired in less than two months in 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by 1st Lt. Stacey Acapana)

Completed repairs to the section of the Buffalo North Breakwater breached by a severe storm in October 2019 are shown in Buffalo, New York, September 30. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District and its contractor, Michigan-based Ryba Marine Construction Co. repaired in less than two months in 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by 1st Lt. Stacey Acapana)

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District contractor Ryba Marine Construction Co. repairs 750 feet of the north end of the Buffalo Harbor north breakwater, Buffalo, NY, September 10, 2021. “I am pleased with the continued work that the Army Corps of Engineers has invested into Buffalo’s waterfront,” said U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “They are not only protecting the investment we have made into Western New York’s waterways, but making it safer for all that utilize Buffalo Harbor.”

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District contractor Ryba Marine Construction Co. repairs 750 feet of the north end of the Buffalo Harbor north breakwater, Buffalo, NY, September 10, 2021. “It is an exciting time for Buffalo’s waterfront,” said Congressman Brian Higgins. “This federal investment will protect the water’s edge and support safe and efficient commercial and recreational boating.”

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District contractor Ryba Marine Construction Co. repairs 750 feet of the north end of the Buffalo Harbor north breakwater, Buffalo, NY, September 10, 2021. “Great Lakes’ navigation structures, like the Buffalo North Breakwater, protect federal navigation channels and are a critical piece of the Great Lakes Navigation System. Overall, this system includes infrastructure which benefits the Nation and enables the transportation of about 122.3 million tons of cargo annually, supports 147,500 U.S. jobs, and helps generate $20.3 billion in U.S. business revenue,” said LTC Eli Adams, USACE Buffalo District Commander. “Repairs to the aging Buffalo North Breakwater is an investment in navigational safety and coastal resiliency. This project will ensure protection of the entrance to the Black Rock channel and lock as well as nearby critical public infrastructure from the harsh Lake Erie waters. Without the continued support by our federally elected officials, this project would not be possible.”

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District contractor Ryba Marine Construction Co. repairs 750 feet of the north end of the Buffalo Harbor north breakwater, Buffalo, NY, September 10, 2021. The approximately 2,200 foot Buffalo North Breakwater protects the Erie Basin Marina and entrance to the Erie Basin, federal navigation channel, and coastal shoreline from deep water wave and ice action. These conditions, along with the age of the structure, have contributed to sections of the structure to breakdown and unravel.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District contractor Ryba Marine Construction Co. repairs 750 feet of the north end of the Buffalo Harbor north breakwater, Buffalo, NY, September 10, 2021.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District contractor Ryba Marine Construction Co. repairs 750 feet of the north end of the Buffalo Harbor north breakwater, Buffalo, NY, September 10, 2021. The Corps of Engineers has identified the most degraded area to repair based on available funding, and repairs to the remaining reach is dependent upon receiving additional funding.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District contractor Ryba Marine Construction Co. repairs 750 feet of the north end of the Buffalo Harbor north breakwater, Buffalo, NY, September 10, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District awarded a $7.8 million contract to Ryba Marine Construction Co. on May 10, 2021. The Buffalo North Breakwater was originally constructed in 1901 to protect the opening to the Black Rock Canal. Significant repairs were last completed during 1984.

Two more work packages have been approved in the Fiscal Year 2022 President’s budget for repair to the south head and middle section of the breakwater. Design of those sections has already begun, with a contract award expected in summer 2022.

“The breakwater serves an important role in the protection of Buffalo’s waterfront and watercraft,” said Rep. Brian Higgins (NY-26). “Damage to the wall was extensive and repairs were critically needed.”

Deep water wave and ice action, along with age, has contributed to breakdown of the 120-year-old structure over time. Significant repairs were last completed in 1984.

“Navigation structures like the Buffalo North Breakwater are critical to the Great Lakes Navigation System,” said Lt. Col. Eli Adams, USACE Buffalo District Commander. “Repairs to the aging structure are an investment in safety and coastal resiliency. Without the continued support by our federally elected officials, this project would not be possible.”

The Buffalo North Breakwater allows for safe navigation between Buffalo Harbor and Lake Erie. It also protects the Erie Basin Marina, Buffalo’s federal navigation channel and coastal shoreline.

Repairs to the Buffalo North Breakwater are 100% federally funded.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.