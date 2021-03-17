U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provide status update for Woodcock Creek Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers providing an update on the status of Woodcock Creek Lake in Crawford County.

A malfunction led to the accidental draining of Woodcock Creek Lake.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission was notified by the Army Corps of Enginers about a rapid release of water from the lake.

Area residents noticed the low water levels and voiced their concerns, and looking for answers about what happened.

Staff from the Army Corps of Engineers indicating it’s an issue with the outflow structure that regulates water releases.

“We believe we identified one of the primary reasons for the drop-in pool level at Woodcock Creek. We’re still conducting an inquiry to make sure we fully understand everything that has gone and contributed to it, but what we believe it is has been addressed.” said Lt. Col. Timothy “Albert” Butler, Deputy Commander of Pittsburgh District.

Staff from the Army Corps of Engineers says Woodcock Dam is almost back at seasonal water level, and the lake remains scheduled to receive its pre-season stocking of trout on March 27th,