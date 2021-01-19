U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to allocate $1.5 million for sand replenishment at Presque Isle

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly today announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will allocate $1.5 million for sand replenishment at Presque Isle State Park as part of its 2021 work plan.

Kelly released this statement on the welcome news:

“Presque Isle State Park is a natural treasure and I am thankful to the Army Corps of Engineers for once again granting our request to make its preservation a priority. This $1.5 million in federal assistance, combined with the state matching funds, will go a long way toward combating erosion of Erie’s beaches. Thank you to Senator Toomey and the Army Corps for working with me to get this done.”