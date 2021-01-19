U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to allocate $22 million for Montgomery Lock Project

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly today announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will allocate $22 million to initiate construction of Montgomery lock as part of its 2021 work plan.

Kelly released this statement on the welcome news:



“For too long this region’s dams and locks that make our rivers usable for commerce have been neglected. Rebuilding the Montgomery lock will be a massive boost to the Western Pennsylvania economy, including communities surrounding the Shell Ethylene Cracker Plant. Thank you to the Army Corps of Engineers for its commitment to rebuilding this critical piece of infrastructure.”