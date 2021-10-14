U.S. Brig Niagara arrives for maintenance in Cleveland, Ohio

The U.S. Brig Niagara is hauled out for maintenance in Cleveland.

This video showed the Niagara being carried from the water onto land. The U.S. Brig Niagara left Erie Wednesday night for a 12-hour journey to Cleveland.

Repairs will be made to the stern and other parts of the ship, if needed.

The Brig is scheduled to be back in Erie next month. Sailing tours will resume in 2022.

