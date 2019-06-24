U.S. Brig Niagara departs Erie for its Summer voyage

The Brig Niagara is departing the bay for a nine week voyage across the Great Lakes.

Chris Cusson, Captain of the Brig Niagara tells us, “We’re looking at a two month voyage coming up. We’ll hit eight festivals total, ending with Tall Ships Erie in late August, but our first festival is in Toronto so that will be next weekend and our first port of call will be Port Colborne where we will get the ship ready for the well in the canal.”

32 crew members will take part in making this eight lock voyage possible.

Not only is this a great adventure, it’s also an incredible experience for young crew members.

Emma Johnson, an apprentice of the Brig Niagara says, “It’s going to be a lot physically, but that’s why I did a two week program before hand and we’ll be going to Canada the next trip, I’ve been getting myself ready for the upcoming trips.”

While the Brig Niagara is on it’s Summer voyage, the historic Lettie G. Howard will still be available for public sail throughout Presque Isle.

