U.S. Brig Niagara heading to Cleveland in Oct. for maintenance

Not long after the USS COD was in Erie for repairs, one of our own famous ships will head to Cleveland for maintenance.

The Erie Maritime Museum and the Flagship Niagara League announced Friday that the cover of the U.S. Brig Niagara will be removed on September 7 in preparation for the ship’s haul-out to the Great Lakes Shipyard in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Niagara will head to Cleveland for regular maintenance of the ship’s hull and a refit of the stern. The ship will depart Erie between October 6 & 8 and is scheduled to be hauled out on October 11.

The refit of the ship’s stern will be completed with Pennsylvania Keystone Funding through the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC).

The maintenance is expected to take around 5 weeks. The Flagship Niagara League will be leading the project and hiring carpenters and crew to assist.

Following the shipyard and maintenance period, Niagara will return to Erie to be inspected by the U.S. Coast Guard and return to public visitation at the Erie Maritime Museum.

