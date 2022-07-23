July 23 marked the first public day sail for the U.S. Brig Niagara in nearly three years.

The Niagara has not held a public sail day since September of 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That changed on Saturday however.

Some of those in attendance included several high school Girl Scouts that have been with the Niagara crew over the past two weeks while learning how it operates and earning their sea legs.

The Niagara has always been a historic staple of Erie, and the fleet captain was excited to see it return.

“Niagara is part of who we are as a community. The building of the fleet in 1813 helped to establish Erie as a place, and the Niagara is iconic to who we are. So this is a huge day for us that we can actually take people from our community out sailing on the Niagara,” said William Sabatini, Executive Director of Fleet Admiral of Flagship Niagara League.

The Niagara is not a passenger vessel, but those taken from the public on board are “day sail students” who are learning the ways of the Lake Erie water.