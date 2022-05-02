The Flagship Niagara League is inviting trainee applicants for the 2022 sailing season on the U.S. Brig Niagara.

The U.S. Brig Niagara is a USCG certified sailing school vessel as well as the official flagship of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Trainees can sign on for a two-week program where they will live, learn, and voyage onboard the ship.

Tuition for this program is $1,800 per program and includes room and board on the ship.

There are programs available for high school, college, and open enrollment.

Berths are extremely limited and available on a first come, first serve basis.

You can learn more about these programs here.