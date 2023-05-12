The U.S. Brig Niagara was out on the water Friday preparing for its upcoming big day.

Friday afternoon, the U.S. Brig Niagara went sailing with the Coast Guard for a shakedown sail.

This is when crews take the ship out one last time before it enters service after a change or a long break.

The first day the Niagara will be open to the public is Sunday, May 14, which is Mother’s Day this year. Day sail starts at 2 p.m. General admission is $85 per person.

You can visit their website here for more information.