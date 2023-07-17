Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — All hands are on deck as one of Erie’s staple attractions temporarily stops its season for the time being.

According to a release, the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission and the Flagship Niagara League have announced that due to mechanical issues outside the control of both organizations, the U.S. Brig Niagara’s 2023 sailing schedule has been temporarily suspended.

Both organizations are working together to resolve the matter in the interest of the safety of visitors and staff and the preservation of the Niagara.

The Brig Niagara will still be available for deck tours at the Erie Maritime Museum Wednesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Letti G. Howard is still offering sailing trips and can be booked online.