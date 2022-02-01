U.S. Brig Niagara to set sail in 2022

Months of negotiations have come to an end as the U.S. Brig Niagara will set sail for the 2022 season and take part in the Tall Ships Festival this summer.

Here is more on the future of the Niagara.

The U.S. Brig Niagara hasn’t set sail for the past two years due to COVID-19.

After several months of negotiations between the Flagship Niagara League and the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, both have agreed to sailing the Niagara.

A beloved gem of Erie is setting sail for the first time since 2019.

The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission approved the U.S. Brig Niagara to have a sailing season and be part of the Tall Ships Erie this summer.

“We want the Niagara to be the ship leading the parade right. We want the Parade of Sail coming in just like it was in 2019 with Niagara in the front with all the tall ships behind her,” said Captain William Sabatini, Executive Director of the Flagship Niagara League.

The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission released the following statement:

“The discussion was positive with the FNL and PHMC committing to sailing the Flagship Niagara this season and presenting a successful Tall Ships Erie.”

With its rich history it’s important to the community that the Niagara is set to sail this upcoming summer.

“As you go through Erie’s revitalization, you know the Bayfront is part of that revitalization and this ship was one of the first parts of that Bayfront revitalization you know back in 88 when the ship was launched and back in 1991 when the ship first started sailing,” said Sabatini.

Both organizations are coming together next week to finalize the agreement to have the Niagara sail this year.