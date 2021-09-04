U.S. Brig Niagara undergo maintenance in Cleveland

Not long after the USS COD was in Erie for repairs, the U.S. Brig Niagara will soon undergo its own maintenance.

The Erie Maritime Museum and the Flagship Niagara League announced on September 3rd that the cover of the U.S. Brig Niagara will be removed on September 7th in preparation for the ship’s departure to the Great Lakes Shipyard in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Niagara will make the trip for regular maintenance of its haul and a refit of the stern.

The ship will depart Erie between October 6th and 8th and is scheduled to begin repairs on October 11th.

