U.S. Brig Niagara’s Christmas decorations destroyed by water damage

The Erie Maritime Museum needs your help for the holiday season.

Heavy rains on Halloween caused flooding in the basement and storage area of the Erie Maritime Museum.

More than four inches of water made it’s way through the museum destroying Christmas decorations for the annual Christmas tree ship event.

Museum officials are asking for you to donate any of your lightly used or unwanted decorations including lights, ornaments and trees.

William Sabatini, Executive Director of the Flagship Niagara says, “We don’t care what color the lights are. We’ve gotten a lot of questions about that. It doesn’t matter what color it is or what it is. We’re looking for the community to give us some help to replenish the 15 years of decorations we lost.”

You can drop off your dentations at the museum gift shop.