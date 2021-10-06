U.S. Brig Niagara’s departure to Cleveland delayed

The wait for the U.S. Brig Niagara to head to Cleveland for repairs will be a little longer.

Here is more on why the ship’s departure will be delayed.

The U.S. Brig Niagara is uncovered and ready to set sail for Cleveland when it was delayed for a few more days.

“One of those is weather related but not because of weather is bad actually because it’s so nice. Now we also have some more you know, things we need to make sure the ship is ready to go. We’re taking some extra precautions as well in terms of getting everybody in the crew, everyone that’s going to be saying that those tested for COVID,” said Billy Sabatini, Captain of the U.S. Brig Niagara.

During its time in Cleveland, repairs will be made to the ship specifically the stern.

“They are going to open everything up and see what’s going on and replace whatever is broken and whatever is starting to rot. We have all the lumber, we have everything ready to go. I believe the last pieces are going to be delivered in Cleveland this week,” said Sabatini.

Once the Niagara comes back from Cleveland, it will be ready for tours for the first time since September of 2019.

“We have Tallships Erie coming again next year. It feels like it just happened, but it’s coming again next year, and if all goes well, Niagara will be leading the parade of sail into Erie,” said Sabatini.

Captain Sabatini said that he expects the Niagara to depart at the beginning of next week.

