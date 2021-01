U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund will be resigning from his post, according to sources with the United States Capitol Police.

Sund’s resignation is effective on January 16th, 2021.

This comes after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday and after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called for him to step down due to the botched response.

