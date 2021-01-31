U.S. Capitol remains under high alert nearly three weeks after the deadly insurrection

The nation’s Capitol remains under high alert nearly three weeks after the deadly insurrection.

Just this past week two men, one of which was armed, were arrested near the U.S. Capitol. Now Capitol Police are not only strengthening security, but warning lawmakers to be vigilant.

Some lawmakers said that they are troubled by looming threats of more violence.

“A sense of sadness. I certainly would have hoped that it wouldn’t come to having put fencing up all around what is called the temple of democracy,” said Rep. Cheri Bustos, (D, IL)

The U.S. Capitol Police are now calling for a permanent fence to replace the temporary one that is currently surrounding the Capitol.

In the meantime, nearly 5,000 National Guard Troops will remain on patrol through March.