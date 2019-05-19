U.S. Coast Guard Erie holds an open house

As beautiful summer days quickly approach, the U.S. Coast Guard is demonstrating safety tips to the public for the boating season ahead.

The community will interact with different agencies and learn about new U.S. Coast Guard initiatives that will take place this summer.

Alexis Gonzalez, U.S. Coast Guard member says, “The biggest thing we want to focus on is boating safety, there’s a big initative for paddle craft safety as well. Then, just kind of making sure that people are aware of what they should do before they go out on the water and during this summer season.”

Demonstrations include tours of a response boat, knot tying, navagation rules and different agency partnerships. These demonstrations are helpful for safety in the water.

There are also ways the community members can become involved with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Mark Poweski, Coast Guard Auxiliary tells us, “With the auxiliary, if you have an interest with being a very good mariner, there’s opportunities to learn it in the auxiliary.”

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxilary says the most important take away is safety first.

Janice Trem, Coast Guard Auxiliary tells us, “Wear your life jackets at all times.

I don’t care if its 90 degrees out, please wear your life jacket it saves lives.”

The community looks forward to visiting the site with all that it has to offer.

Randy Knoll, a visitor tells us, “It’s just a chance to come down and see the public, you’re not allowed on the premises here at all throughout the year, so it’s a real treat to come down you know, that they open the gates up and let you tour everything.”

The U.S. Coast Guard is excited to interact with people and help keep Lake Erie safe during this summer’s boating season.