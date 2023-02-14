It’s certainly been a mild winter in Erie.

The region has been flirting with record-high temperatures recorded at this time of year, but as the weather cools off again in the coming weeks, the United States Coast Guard is warning people about the dangers of going out on thin ice.

Temperatures have the potential to reach record highs this week, so if you were hoping to do some ice fishing, think again. With the unseasonably mild weather, the U.S. Coast Guard is warning of the dangers out on the water – especially when it gets cold again.

“It kind of gives people a false sense of security — going out on the water or even ice in some areas. There are a lot of factors to consider with the ice in terms of thickness: is there any sort of current? And are you prepared for any emergency?” said Justin Taylor, petty officer third class, U.S. Coast Guard.

Petty Officer Taylor shared one example of an emergency this season caused by thin ice that happened near a neighboring Great Lake.

“Essentially, it was an ice flow that took 12 people and another 13 people, two separate situations. They all floated out and had to be rescued by two air stations and a Coast Guard station, Saginaw River up in Michigan,” Taylor added.

What should you do if you find yourself falling through the ice on Lake Erie?

Taylor said people should keep in mind the 1-10-1 rule that applies to the body’s response to cold water.

“If you find yourself in a situation where you fall through the ice, you have one minute to get your breathing under control because you have a cold water shock response. Then, you have 10 minutes of meaningful movement,” Taylor said. “Your body will do something called peripheral vascular constriction, where your blood is carried into the center core of your body to preserve vital organs. Therefore, you’re going to lose that movement. And then you have one hour of consciousness in water temperatures 40 degrees or below.”

Petty Officer Taylor also said if you’re not wearing a life jacket, your chances of survival are significantly reduced.

He added that ice travelers should always be properly clothed and have a fully charged cell phone or radio to reach out with in case of emergency.