U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants celebrates World Refugee Day

In case you missed it, The local chapter of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants celebrated World Refugee Day On June 20th.

World Refugee Day was a chance to raise awareness of the plight of refugees around the world and of the efforts to protect their human rights.

People were able to pick up boxes with a diverse assortment of food inside. In purchasing these meals, the community supported two locally owned businesses.

Those who picked up the meals also enjoyed some live entertainment during the event.

“We’re doing a drive up. There are Jamii boxes. Jamii means together, community in Swahellee and so within that are Sham Market and UK Market both ethnic markets in town,” said Dylanna Grasinger, Director of USCRI Erie.

The director added that through the event they were able to raise over $3,000 that will go towards one of their programs.