U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly and EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler tour opportunity zones in Erie

A tour of Erie’s east side opportunity zones was on the agenda for U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly and members of the Environmental Protection Agency Thursday morning.

Rep. Mike Kelly and Andrew Wheeler with EPA toured several locations along the 12th Street corridor including Savocchio Park.

Wheeler says they are committed to redeveloping that part of town. So far, $47 million has been committed to Erie opportunity zones. He says a recent study found that opportunity zones so far have attracted $75 billion in private investment throughout the county in the past two years.

“This investment, in turn, has lifted about one million people out of poverty through job creation in a very short time. It’s possible that opportunity zones are one of the biggest reasons that Black unemployment in this county has fallen to its lowest levels ever in 2019.” Wheeler said.

He said there are grants that help industrial sites that have contamination. That money can be used for cleanup and revitalization.

“Ten years down the road, I would love to see more job development in that area. I think that fact that they are focused on bringing jobs to lower income people is a great way of helping them out of poverty.” Wheeler said.

Rep. Mike Kelly hopes that these empty fields at the park can someday lead to opportunities for the people of Erie.

“It’s about hope. For a lot of years, many people had given up on Erie, and, I mean, you have had a lot of conversation, but we saw any action.” Kelly said.

Kelly is up for re-election this year and his opponent is democrat Kristy Gnibus. EPA administrator Cosmo Servido says there are several Erie properties in the pipeline for future development, including the former Max Silver site and the 5th Street McDonald’s.