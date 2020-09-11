U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly makes visit to Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority

U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly made a visit to the Erie Metropolitan Authority Friday afternoon.

This comes as the EMTA received nearly $1.4 million in federal funding to purchase three new buses.

Jeremy Peterson, the Executive Director of the EMTA says the funding was made possible with the help of Kelly. However, Kelly says this is a collaborative effort.

“Coming back now and watching this kind of thing go through a decline and now making our way back up and doing all the right things for all the right reasons.” Kelly said.

This comes as Congressman Kelly is seeking re-election for his sixth term in Congress.