U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Lewiston Cargo Facility seize 1070 lbs of marijuana in commercial shipment

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Lewiston Cargo Facility seized another 1070 lbs. of marijuana in a commercial shipment.

On February 1st, CBP officers assigned to the Port of Buffalo at the Lewiston Bridge selected a commercial shipment that was manifested as “cardboard” for additional examination.

Both the truck and trailer were sent for a non-intrusive examination which revealed anomalies found in the trailer.

Once the truck was taken to the dock, a canine search was conducted which produced an alert on the cardboard pallets.

An inspection of the shipment revealed bags that were vacuum sealed and contained within the pallets.

CBP officers then performed a thorough inventory of the shipment that resulted in the seizure of 973 packages filled with marijuana.

The contents of the bags had tested positive for the properties of marijuana and had an estimated street value of over $2.1 million.

“Port of Buffalo officers continue to remain vigilant and enforcement-focused through these unprecedented times,” said Acting Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “Their efforts have again led to another impressive seizure, keeping dangerous narcotics out of our communities.”

The Buffalo Field Office, which covers 16 ports of entry through out the state of New York, is continuing to add more than 1,600 drug seizures since the COVID-19 travel restrictions were implemented in March of 2020.