U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to administer aerial oral rabies vaccines around Erie County

The Erie County Department of Health has announced in a news release the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services will aerially administer oral rabies vaccine bait over the next few weeks in Western Erie County, beginning Thursday, August 22.

The goal of the Oral Rabies Baiting Program is to keep the rabies epidemic from spreading further westward by attempting to reduce or eliminate raccoon rabies in western Pennsylvania counties.

Raccoon rabies is a viral infection found throughout Pennsylvania that can affect the nervous system of any mammal, including humans. Raccoon rabies spreads quickly and infects large numbers of raccoons. The disease can also spread to other wildlife and pets which makes human exposure a concern. Rabies is almost always fatal.

Bait will be distributed throughout an extended 16-mile area in western Erie County, including Albion, Springfield, Lake City, Girard and Fairview. Oral rabies vaccine bait will be dropped from low-flying airplanes.

The oral rabies vaccine bait consists of vaccine, dyed pink, inside a plastic sachet. The sachet is coated with a thin fishmeal flavoring that is known to attract raccoons.

If you find rabies bait, it should be left alone. If an intact bait is found where children and pets play, it can be tossed into a fence row, woodlot, ditch or other raccoon habitat area. Gloves or a plastic bag should be used to pick up the baits, and hands should be washed after any skin contact. Damaged baits should be bagged and disposed of in the trash.

If your pet eats bait, it will not be harmed, but it may vomit or have diarrhea if several baits are ingested. Confine your pet while checking the area for bait, and avoid your pet’s saliva for 24 hours after ingestion. Wash skin or wounds that may have been licked. Do not risk being bitten by taking bait away from pets.

For more information about the Oral Rabies Baiting Program, contact:



USDA Wildlife Services: 1-866-487-3297

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture: 1-717-783-9550

Pennsylvania Department of Health: 1-877-PA-HEALTH

Erie County Department of Health: 1-814-451-6700

For more information concerning accidental contact with baits, call 1-877-722-6725.