U.S. Marine Corps hosting weekend Toys for Toys distribution for Erie County

Santa’s helpers from the U.S. Marine Corps reserve are preparing to help the big guy out Saturday with their toy distribution.

The Marines’ mission every time this year is to help ensure any child in need of a toy receives one for the holidays.

For the weeks, the Marines have been accepting donated toys and now it’s time to distribute them.

Over 1,700 families will receive donations from Toys for Toys this year.

Families who took part in pre-enrollment can pick up their toy Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Toys for Tots location beside “Five Below” located outside the Millcreek Mall.

“Serving here as an assistant coordinator; knowing what we do and how we can make a difference in the community is a blessing to have.” said Sgt. Gabe Victorio.

Families who did not take part in the pre-enrollment can pick up a toy on Sunday, December 6th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.