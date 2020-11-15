U.S. Marines and Pennsylvania State Troopers team up for Toys for Tots Program

U.S. Marines and Pennsylvania State Troopers teamed up on Saturday November 14th to help struggling families put presents under the Christmas tree.

The event was held in front of the Peach Street Walmart and was called “Stuff the Cruiser.”

People came and helped stuff a police cruiser with donated toys that will be going towards the Toys for Tots Program.

The gifts will be used to ensure children from economically struggling families in Erie County can still have presents for Christmas.

“This year it is a little bit different because of COVID. So there are a lot of people that are struggling across Erie County, so not just the usual people that benefit from this program, but we may have a bigger group this year so it’s nice to see people from the community come out, donate some money, donate toys even if they are struggling too,” said Trooper Cindy Schick from the Pennsylvania State Police.

Strict COVID-19 protocols were enforced during the event. The two organizations have partnered on the Toys for Tots program in Erie County since 2016.