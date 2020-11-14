U.S. Marines and State Troopers team up for “Stuff the Cruiser” event benefiting Toys for Tots

The U.S. Marines and State Troopers have teamed up to help struggling families put presents under the Christmas tree.

Both the U.S. Marines and State Troopers were in front of the Peach Street Walmart parking lot hosting an event called “Stuff the Cruiser.”

People who showed up to this event were able to stuff a police cruiser with donated toys that will be going towards the Toys for Tots Program.

The gifts will be used to ensure that children from economically struggling families in Erie County can still have presents for Christmas.

“This year it is a little bit different because of COVID. So there are a lot of people that are struggling across Erie County. So not just the usual people that benefit from this program, but we may have a bigger group this year. So it’s nice to see people from the community come out, donate some money, donate toys even if they are struggling too,” said Trooper Cindy Schick from the Pennsylvania State Police.

Strict COVID-19 protocols were enforced during this event. The two organizations have partnered on the Toys for Tots program in Erie County since 2016.