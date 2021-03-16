U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force calls on the public’s help to find a man who is wanted in Bogey’s Tavern homicide

The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force is calling on the public’s help to find a man who is wanted in a double homicide.

A $20,000 cash reward is being offered to anyone with information about 38-year-old Danny Nicholson II.

Nicholson is wanted for allegedly shooting five people in and outside of Bogey’s Tavern two weeks ago.

Two of the victims died as a result of the shooting.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said that the suspect needs to be arrested.

“He is extreme danger and needs to be put behind bars. If people out there have any information that leads to his arrest there’s up to $20,000 in reward money for them,” said Chief Dan Spizarny of the Erie Police Department.

Tips can be called in to the U.S. Marshals Service at 814-464-9682.